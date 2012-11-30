版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 14:17 BJT

Fast Retailing to take control of U.S. J Brand Holdings for $290 mln

TOKYO Nov 30 Japan's Fast Retailing Co said it will buy an 80.1 percent stake in U.S. denim maker J Brand Holdings from Star Avenue Capital and J Brand managers for $290 million to gain more brand clout in the United States.

J Brand managers will hold the remaining 19.9 percent stake in the premium denim clothing designer, Fast Retailing said on Friday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐