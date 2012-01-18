UPDATE 1-Fastenal Q4 hit by lower margins

* Q4 sales up 22 pct
* Shares fall 3 pct in premarket trade
Jan 18 Industrial distributor Fastenal Co
posted a quarterly profit in line with expectations and
said margins fell due to lower vendor incentive and freight
utilization, sending its shares down 3 percent in premarket
trade.
For the fourth quarter, Fastenal's net income rose to $87.5
million, or 30 cents a share, from $65.2 million, or 22 cents a
share, a year ago.
For the quarter ended Dec. 31., sales rose about 22 percent
to $697.8 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 30 cents a
share, on revenue of $694.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Winona, Minnesota-based company, valued at
about $13.81 billion, fell 3 percent to $45.40 in premarket
trade.