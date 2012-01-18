UPDATE 1-Fastenal Q4 hit by lower margins

* Q4 sales up 22 pct

* Shares fall 3 pct in premarket trade

Jan 18 Industrial distributor Fastenal Co posted a quarterly profit in line with expectations and said margins fell due to lower vendor incentive and freight utilization, sending its shares down 3 percent in premarket trade.

For the fourth quarter, Fastenal's net income rose to $87.5 million, or 30 cents a share, from $65.2 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31., sales rose about 22 percent to $697.8 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 30 cents a share, on revenue of $694.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Winona, Minnesota-based company, valued at about $13.81 billion, fell 3 percent to $45.40 in premarket trade.