UPDATE 1-Fastenal profit misses Wall Street view

April 12 Industrial distributor Fastenal Co posted a quarterly profit that narrowly missed expectations as higher fuel prices took the sheen off improving freight utilization rates and higher vendor incentives.

The company, which has struggled with weak freight utilization and vendor allowances in previous quarters, said net income rose to $100.2 million, or 34 cents a share, from $79.5 million, or 54 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 20 percent to $768.9 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 35 cents a share, on revenue of $768.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Winona, Minnesota-based company, which have lost almost 10 of their value since touching a year-high last month, closed at $49.63 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.