UPDATE 3-Uniqlo parent sees profit rise, to speed up overseas expansion

* Fast Retailing sees Y135.5 bln FY12 op profit, in line with consensus

* Targets 288 Uniqlo overseas outlets by next Aug

* Q4 operating profit rises 33 pct to Y11.8 bln

* To form Philippines JV

* Shares up 2 pct since start of year vs 15 pct fall in benchmark (Adds comments, details, links)

By James Topham

TOKYO, Oct 12 Japan's Fast Retailing forecast a 16 percent rise in annual operating profit on higher sales at its domestic Uniqlo outlets and expansion of the budget clothing chain, after posting its first profit rise in six quarters.

Asia's top apparel retailer is accelerating its overseas expansion to offset slowing growth in Japan from a shrinking population, persistent deflation and increased competition from retailers selling budget clothing.

Fast Retailing, run by Japanese billionaire Tadashi Yanai, said it will set up a joint venture with SM Retail of the Philippines to expand its Uniqlo outlets in the country.

It plans to open its first outlet of the casual clothing chain there in 2012.

It is also considering opening outlets in Vietnam, Indonesia, India and Australia, and sees sales from overseas Uniqlo outlets surpassing sales from domestic outlets in 2015.

Fast Retailing, whose rivals include Spain's Inditex , Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST) and U.S.-based Gap , said on Wednesday it expects 135.5 billion yen ($1.8 billion) in operating profit for the year to August 2012.

That is in line with the average estimate in a poll of 20 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company forecast same-store sales growth of 5 percent.

"The year to August 2012 numbers are based on assumptions of overseas profits rising, so it all depends on how the overseas expansion goes," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management.

"While I think they can beat these numbers, the hurdles to doing it are very high."

The clothing seller is looking to generate sales of 5 trillion yen by 2020, over two-thirds of which is expected to be from Asia, where markets are less concentrated and have high growth potential.

"If you include (Southeast Asia), South Korea, China and go as far as India, (the area) is going to replace the West within 10 years and as the Asian region grows, I want us to grow hand-in-hand with it," Yanai told reporters.

The company expects the number of Uniqlo shops overseas to grow nearly 60 percent to 288 by August next year. It is aiming to increase its domestic outlets by about 3 percent to 868.

RECOVERY WORRIES

Japanese department stores and clothing sellers have been hurt by worries over the strength of the country's economic recovery, in contrast to general retailers and convenience stores that have posted robust profits over the past six months on higher post-quake demand.

Japan's retail sales tumbled in August to their first annual decline in three months, emphasizing consumer fears that a strong yen and European economic problems may hurt Japanese firms, leading to curbs on bonuses and salary hikes.

For the past business year, the retailer booked a 12 percent drop in operating profit to 116.4 billion yen, as sales at Uniqlo shops in Japan, which account for nearly three-quarters of Fast Retailing's sales, fell 6 percent.

Operating profit increased 33 percent to 11.8 billion yen for June-August, marking the first rise in six quarters.

After over-expanding its range of fashion items, Uniqlo is now focusing on core products, such as its HeatTech thermal underwear and Premium Down jackets.

The company expects sales at domestic outlets of its Uniqlo budget clothing chain open longer than a year to climb 5 percent year-on-year in its business year to August 2012.

Fast Retailing shares have risen about 2 percent since the start of the calendar year, compared with a drop of about 15 percent in the broader market. .

They ended 2.7 percent lower on Wednesday before the results. ($1 = 76.700 Japanese yen) (Editing by Joseph Radford and Vinu Pilakkott)