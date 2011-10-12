UPDATE 3-Uniqlo parent sees profit rise, to speed up overseas expansion

* Fast Retailing sees Y135.5 bln FY12 op profit, in line
with consensus
* Targets 288 Uniqlo overseas outlets by next Aug
* Q4 operating profit rises 33 pct to Y11.8 bln
* To form Philippines JV
* Shares up 2 pct since start of year vs 15 pct fall in
benchmark
(Adds comments, details, links)
By James Topham
TOKYO, Oct 12 Japan's Fast Retailing
forecast a 16 percent rise in annual operating profit on higher
sales at its domestic Uniqlo outlets and expansion of the budget
clothing chain, after posting its first profit rise in six
quarters.
Asia's top apparel retailer is accelerating its overseas
expansion to offset slowing growth in Japan from a shrinking
population, persistent deflation and increased competition from
retailers selling budget clothing.
Fast Retailing, run by Japanese billionaire Tadashi Yanai,
said it will set up a joint venture with SM Retail of the
Philippines to expand its Uniqlo outlets in the country.
It plans to open its first outlet of the casual clothing
chain there in 2012.
It is also considering opening outlets in Vietnam,
Indonesia, India and Australia, and sees sales from overseas
Uniqlo outlets surpassing sales from domestic outlets in 2015.
Fast Retailing, whose rivals include Spain's
Inditex , Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST) and
U.S.-based Gap , said on Wednesday it expects 135.5
billion yen ($1.8 billion) in operating profit for the year to
August 2012.
That is in line with the average estimate in a poll of 20
analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company forecast
same-store sales growth of 5 percent.
"The year to August 2012 numbers are based on assumptions of
overseas profits rising, so it all depends on how the overseas
expansion goes," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at
Ichiyoshi Investment Management.
"While I think they can beat these numbers, the hurdles to
doing it are very high."
The clothing seller is looking to generate sales of 5
trillion yen by 2020, over two-thirds of which is expected to be
from Asia, where markets are less concentrated and have high
growth potential.
"If you include (Southeast Asia), South Korea, China and go
as far as India, (the area) is going to replace the West within
10 years and as the Asian region grows, I want us to grow
hand-in-hand with it," Yanai told reporters.
The company expects the number of Uniqlo shops overseas to
grow nearly 60 percent to 288 by August next year. It is aiming
to increase its domestic outlets by about 3 percent to 868.
RECOVERY WORRIES
Japanese department stores and clothing sellers have been
hurt by worries over the strength of the country's economic
recovery, in contrast to general retailers and convenience
stores that have posted robust profits over the past six months
on higher post-quake demand.
Japan's retail sales tumbled in August to their first annual
decline in three months, emphasizing consumer fears that a
strong yen and European economic problems may hurt Japanese
firms, leading to curbs on bonuses and salary hikes.
For the past business year, the retailer booked a 12 percent
drop in operating profit to 116.4 billion yen, as sales at
Uniqlo shops in Japan, which account for nearly three-quarters
of Fast Retailing's sales, fell 6 percent.
Operating profit increased 33 percent to 11.8 billion yen
for June-August, marking the first rise in six quarters.
After over-expanding its range of fashion items, Uniqlo is
now focusing on core products, such as its HeatTech thermal
underwear and Premium Down jackets.
The company expects sales at domestic outlets of its Uniqlo
budget clothing chain open longer than a year to climb 5 percent
year-on-year in its business year to August 2012.
Fast Retailing shares have risen about 2 percent since the
start of the calendar year, compared with a drop of about 15
percent in the broader market. .
They ended 2.7 percent lower on Wednesday before the
results.
($1 = 76.700 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Vinu Pilakkott)