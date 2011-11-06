Fast Retailing eyes U.S., European deal- Bloomberg

BRIEF-Ford invests in Argo AI, a new artificial intelligence company
* Ford invests in argo ai, a new artificial intelligence company, in drive for autonomous vehicle leadership
Nov 6 Fast Retailing Co (9983.T), Asia's largest clothing chain, is interested in buying a larger rival in the United States or Europe, as a stronger yen has boosted the Japanese company's purchasing power, Bloomberg said on Sunday.
"The yen strength and anemic stock markets make this a very good opportunity for M&A," Chief Executive Officer Tadashi Yanai, 62, said in an interview on Friday in Tokyo, Bloomberg said. "It won't be something small, but a company of equal size or bigger."
Fast Retailing, which opened two New York stores in October, aims to be the world's top clothing retailer, with a target of boosting sales sixfold from last year to 5 trillion yen ($64 billion) by 2020, the report said. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* Ford invests in argo ai, a new artificial intelligence company, in drive for autonomous vehicle leadership
* Badger Meter declares regular quarterly dividend and appoints Todd Adams and Glen Tellock to Board of Directors
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 10 Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI with the target of developing an autonomous vehicle for production by 2021, the companies announced at a press conference on Friday.