Japan's Uniqlo parent predicts 16 pct gain in operating profit

TOKYO Oct 12 Japan's Fast Retailing forecast a 16 percent rise in annual operating profit for this financial year, amid projections of higher sales at domestic Uniqlo outlets and for the expansion of the budget clothing chain.

Asia's top apparel retailer said on Wednesday it expects 135.5 billion yen ($1.8 billion) in operating profit for the year to August 2012, exactly in line with the average estimate in a poll of 20 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the past business year, the retailer booked a 12 percent drop in operating profit to 116.4 billion yen, after sales at Uniqlo shops in Japan, which account for nearly three-quarters of Fast Retailing's group sales, fell 6 percent.

Japanese department stores and clothing retailers have been hurt by increased worries over the strength of country's economic recovery, in contrast to general retailers and convenience stores that have posted robust profits over the past six months on higher post-quake demand for food and household goods.

Fast Retailing shares are up about 4 percent since the start of the calendar year, outperforming a drop of about 15 percent in the Nikkei benchmark . ($1 = 76.700 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)