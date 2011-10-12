Japan's Uniqlo parent predicts 16 pct gain in operating profit

TOKYO Oct 12 Japan's Fast Retailing
forecast a 16 percent rise in annual operating profit for this
financial year, amid projections of higher sales at domestic
Uniqlo outlets and for the expansion of the budget clothing
chain.
Asia's top apparel retailer said on Wednesday it expects
135.5 billion yen ($1.8 billion) in operating profit for the
year to August 2012, exactly in line with the average estimate
in a poll of 20 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the past business year, the retailer booked a 12 percent
drop in operating profit to 116.4 billion yen, after sales at
Uniqlo shops in Japan, which account for nearly three-quarters
of Fast Retailing's group sales, fell 6 percent.
Japanese department stores and clothing retailers have been
hurt by increased worries over the strength of country's
economic recovery, in contrast to general retailers and
convenience stores that have posted robust profits over the past
six months on higher post-quake demand for food and household
goods.
Fast Retailing shares are up about 4 percent since the start
of the calendar year, outperforming a drop of about 15 percent
in the Nikkei benchmark .
($1 = 76.700 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)