Uniqlo owner cuts outlook as Japan sales sag

TOKYO, July 6 Fast Retailing Co, Asia's largest apparel retailer, posted a 14 percent rise in nine-month profit but cut its full-year forecasts due to weaker-than-expected sales at its Uniqlo casual-clothing chain in Japan.

The company, which competes with Spain's Inditex, Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz and U.S.-based Gap, cut its operating profit forecast to 131.50 billion yen ($1.6 billion) for the year to August from 138 billion yen previously.

That compares with the average estimate of 136.1 billion yen in a poll of 25 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the nine months to May, the Japanese speciality retailer booked an operating profit of 119.32 billion yen, compared with 104.57 billion yen a year earlier.

To reduce its exposure to the Japanese market, Fast Retailing has embarked on a major overseas expansion, with plans to open 200 to 300 new Uniqlo stores abroad annually, as part of its goal to become the world's top apparel retailer by 2020.

Shares of Fast Retailing have jumped more than 12 percent in the year to date, beating a roughly 7 percent rise in the Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average.