Uniqlo tweaks "Made for All" to give U.S. shoppers a '3-D' fit

By Chang-Ran Kim and Ritsuko Shimizu
TOKYO, Feb 25 Fast Retailing Co's
casual clothing brand Uniqlo is rethinking its "Made for All"
strategy, looking to offer lower priced lines in smaller Asian
cities and more generous sizes to fit the U.S. market, a top
executive said on Tuesday.
Asia's biggest clothing retailer is studying ways to offer a
better fit for U.S. consumers - a move that could help Uniqlo
expand its customer base in the world's biggest market as it
adds more stores in suburban areas.
"This is going to be our next challenge in the United
States: how to adjust our clothes for a more '3-D' fit,
particularly for women," Group Executive Vice President
Yoshihiro Kunii, who oversees production at Fast Retailing, told
Reuters in an interview.
"There are many different ethnic groups in the United
States, and this makes it tough to come up with the optimal
range (to match the fit)," he said, declining to specify a time
frame for completing the review. "But we need to do this, and
want to come up with a solution as soon as possible."
Uniqlo has long marketed the "Made for All" concept,
offering the same products universally rather than tweaking its
designs or pricing for individual markets.
From now on, however, Fast Retailing will develop and design
about 10 percent of Uniqlo's products with local needs in mind,
Kunii said, with a view to possibly selling those products in
other markets if the demand arose.
BIG IN AMERICA
Success in the United States is vital for Fast Retailing as
it marches towards Chief Executive Tadashi Yanai's goal of
turning his company into the world's No.1 clothing retailer by
2020, overtaking Zara's Inditex S.A., Hennes & Mauritz
(H&M) and Gap Inc.
Uniqlo operates 17 stores and one online store in the United
States, and has said it would add 20 to 30 stores annually to
reach 100 over the next several years. The company had nearly
1,300 stores worldwide, as of the end of August last year.
"New York, London, Paris - these are at the forefront of the
fashion industry. To establish ourselves in these markets is
crucial," Kunii said.
Uniqlo's rapid expansion has been driven so far by Asia,
mainly its home Japanese market, where it operates more than
half of its global outlets.
One way to do better in Asia, Kunii said, was to offer a
lower price-point for consumers in second-tier cities, such as
northern Thailand's Chiang Mai, where incomes tend to trail
those in the capital.
"There's a difference in the amount of money that customers
can spend on clothes," he said. "So we need something that's
more within reach, even though that might mean a slight drop in
quality. It would be reasonable and affordable, but maintain
Uniqlo's quality."
At the other end of the quality spectrum, Uniqlo will this
year boost its range of products using U.S.-grown, premium grade
Supima cotton by 20 to 30 percent globally compared with last
year, Kunii said.
For the first time, Uniqlo this year received approval to
use the registered trademark of Supima to label clothing using
the sought-after cotton, which is softer and costs roughly twice
as much as regular cotton. Uniqlo's Supima Cotton T-shirts start
at $9.90 in the United States.