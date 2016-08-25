France's Faurecia recasts interiors for self-driving cars

| HOLLAND, Mich.
HOLLAND, Mich. Aug 25 With self-driving cars
expected on the road within three to five years, French supplier
Faurecia SA is focusing on the cabin of future
autonomous cars.
Faurecia, partly owned by French automaker Peugeot Citroen
, is one of the world's largest suppliers of automotive
seats and interiors. It envisions next-generation cockpits for
"new behaviors, when vehicles are no longer designed solely for
driving," said Matt Benson, head of ventures and advanced
innovation at the company's xWorks operation in a former
furniture factory in this small city in western Michigan.
"One of our challenges is to create more flexibility in the
cockpit of the future - make it more intuitive and predictive,"
he said.
Faurecia is working on an "active wellness" seat, which
employs biometric sensors and predictive analytics to measure
and respond to occupant stress, drowsiness and other symptoms,
according to Rob Huber, vice president of innovation and
ventures.
The company also is experimenting with ways to blend voice
recognition and gesture controls with advanced lighting, audio
and control systems.
Starting around 2020, use of self-driving vehicles in
on-demand ride-sharing fleets will likely mean increased daily
use of vehicles, so Faurecia is also looking at such prosaic
issues as "cleanability" of the cabin, Benson said.
Located 4,000 miles from the company's Paris headquarters,
xWorks is part of Faurecia's global network of advanced research
facilities and tech scouting outposts.
The unit looks at future mobility trends beyond 2020, and
interviews consumers on how self-driving vehicles could change
the look, feel and function of interiors.
"Some of the things that people said they expect to do in
fully autonomous and shared vehicles are crazy," said Benson.
Freed from the task of driving, people say they would play the
guitar, do yoga, cardio exercise or knit.
That's in addition to shaving, putting on makeup or even
watching a video, which some drivers do anyway.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Dan Grebler)