UPDATE 1-ISS backs activist Voce's board nominees in FBR fight

By Michael Flaherty

June 2 Proxy advisory firm ISS backed an activist hedge fund's board nominees for FBR & Co, citing the investment bank and brokerage's failure to implement a successful growth strategy.

Activist Voce Capital, which owns 5.2 percent of the company, has nominated three directors to serve on its board, including the hedge fund's founder, Daniel Plants.

FBR responded on Thursday, saying it backed the re-election of its entire slate of directors and said that the ISS recommendations were based on "flawed assumptions."

FBR spun out from its parent company in 2007 as an independent investment bank. The parent company, as part of that spin-out, changed its name to Arlington Asset Investment Corp. , which buys and holds mortgaged-related assets.

Arlington is also the subject of a proxy fight, after Imation Group, which holds less than 0.1 percent of its stock, submitted nominees to stand for election at the company's annual meeting.

ISS said on Thursday that FBR's eight-member board has not been able to implement a successful growth strategy under the current management.

FBR's annual meeting is scheduled to be held on June 14. (Additional reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Chizu Nomiyama)