F&C shareholders vote in favour of BMO takeover

LONDON, March 25 Shareholders in F&C Asset Management have voted in favour of a 708 million pounds ($1.17 billion) takeover bid by Canadian lender Bank of Montreal .

At a meeting, votes representing 99.6 percent of F&C's shares supported the deal, the fund manager said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company added that trading in F&C shares will be suspended after the market close on May 6.

Bank of Montreal's offer, first announced in January, already had the blessing of F&C's largest shareholder, British insurer Aviva. ($1 = 0.6065 British Pounds) (Reporting by Chris Vellacott; editing by Simon Jessop)