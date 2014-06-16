BRIEF-FCA fines Credit Suisse, Yorkshire Building Society for financial promotions failures

BRIEF-FLYHT signs $1.9 mln sales contract with Chinese airline
* FLYHT signs USD $1.9 million sales contract with Chinese airline
June 16 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Financial Conduct Authority fines Credit Suisse and Yorkshire Building Society for financial promotions failures
* If CSI's processes had included such a review, this may have resulted in problems with product brochure being remedied earlier (corrects source to FCA not Credit Suisse)
* CSI was fined £2,398,100 and YBS's fine was £1,429,000.
* CSI and YBS knew that chances of receiving maximum return were close to zero but they nevertheless highlighted this as a key promotional feature of product. This was unacceptable."
* Today's fines are first time that FCA has taken action against both manufacturer of a product and its distributor simultaneously.
* Both firms agreed to settle at an early stage of FCA's investigation and therefore received a 30 pct settlement discount
* Maximum return figure was given undue prominence in both CSI's product brochures for cliquet product
* FCA found that CSI failed to have a procedure in place for a complete review of their long running promotions on a periodic basis
* New insurance written in Q1 was $9.3 billion, compared to $8.3 billion in Q1 of 2016
April 20 Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc reported an 11 percent fall in quarterly profit hurt by higher catastrophe losses and lower underwriting gains.