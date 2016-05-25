版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 21:30 BJT

FCA chairman says "not a candidate" to succeed to Marchionne as CEO

ARESE, Italy May 25 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chairman John Elkann said on Wednesday he was "not a candidate" to replace Sergio Marchionne when he steps down as chief executive of the car maker in 2019.

"I will not be among possible candidates," Elkann told a press conference. He reiterated Marchionne's successor will be picked inside the company. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin,)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐