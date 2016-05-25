FCA chairman says "not a candidate" to succeed to Marchionne as CEO

BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics sees FY 2017 revenue $13 mln-$15 mln
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces business accomplishments for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and updates 2017 financial guidance
ARESE, Italy May 25 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chairman John Elkann said on Wednesday he was "not a candidate" to replace Sergio Marchionne when he steps down as chief executive of the car maker in 2019.
"I will not be among possible candidates," Elkann told a press conference. He reiterated Marchionne's successor will be picked inside the company. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin,)
* Crown Castle completes acquisition of Fibernet
* Bart Schwartz, chief legal officer, will retire at end of 2017