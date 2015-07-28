Jeep fuel-tank fire death verdict slashed to $40 million

| NEW YORK, July 28
Georgia has reduced a $150 million award to $40 million for the
family of a young boy killed when the 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee
in which he was riding was rear-ended and burst into flames,
according to orders released on Tuesday.
Judge J. Kevin Chason in Decatur County said the family of
Remington Walden should receive $30 million for his wrongful
death and $10 million for pain and suffering. He also denied a
motion from Chrysler, the vehicle manufacturer, for a new trial,
calling the evidence presented against it during a nearly
two-week trial earlier this year "overwhelming."
Chrysler is now known as FCA US, a unit of Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles NV.
FCA spokesman Michael Palese said the reduced damages did
not fix the "many errors" tainting the verdict and that the
company was weighing its legal options. A lawyer for the Walden
family, Jim Butler, was not immediately available. The court
orders released Tuesday indicated that plaintiffs' lawyers had
accepted the reduced verdict.
FCA had sought to toss the verdict, handed down in April. It
said jurors had acted irrationally and were biased against the
company.
Walden was killed when the Jeep he was riding in was struck
from behind, rupturing the fuel tank and creating an "inferno,"
according to Butler.
The Jeep's fuel tank was placed near the back of the
vehicle, which plaintiffs said made it vulnerable to rear-end
collisions.
FCA's lawyers said during the trial that the fire did not
cause Walden's death and blamed the driver of the other car.
Concerns over fuel-tank placement prompted Chrysler to
announce in 2013 that it would recall 1993-1998 Jeep Grand
Cherokees, along with Jeep Libertys from model years 2002-2007.
The company also said it would conduct a "customer satisfaction
campaign" for 1999-2004 Jeep Grand Cherokees, in which it
reached out to customers and offered to inspect certain
vehicles.
The company had initially denied there was a safety issue.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has linked
more than 50 deaths to the fuel-tank problems.
On Sunday, NHTSA announced FCA would pay a record $105
million civil penalty over lapses in safety recalls involving
millions of vehicles.
