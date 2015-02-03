版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 3日 星期二 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-FCA US January sales of 145,007 units, up 14 pct

Feb 3 FCA US LLC

* January U.S. Sales of 145,007 units, a 14 percent increase

* FCA US finished the month of January with a 101-day supply of inventory (563,575 units)

* Sees U.S. Industry sales for Jan at about 17.0 million units on seasonally adjusted annual rate including medium and heavy trucks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐