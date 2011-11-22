US seeks extended review of AT&T/T-Mobile deal

Nov 22 Federal Communications Commission Chairman Julius Genachowski will seek an administrative hearing on AT&T Inc's (T.N) proposed $39 billion deal to acquire Deutsche Telekom AG's (DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile USA, the agency said on Tuesday.

But in a separate order, Genachowski will move to allow with conditions AT&T's proposed $1.9 billion purchase of spectrum from Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O), an FCC official said.

Both orders have been circulated to the other FCC commissioners, who will have to vote on whether they believe this is the best course of action.

The Justice Department went to court in August to oppose AT&T's purchase of T-Mobile on antitrust grounds. A trial in that case is due to begin on Feb. 13. (Reporting by Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)