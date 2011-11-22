US seeks extended review of AT&T/T-Mobile deal

Nov 22 Federal Communications Commission
Chairman Julius Genachowski will seek an administrative hearing
on AT&T Inc's (T.N) proposed $39 billion deal to acquire
Deutsche Telekom AG's (DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile USA, the agency said
on Tuesday.
But in a separate order, Genachowski will move to allow
with conditions AT&T's proposed $1.9 billion purchase of
spectrum from Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O), an FCC official said.
Both orders have been circulated to the other FCC
commissioners, who will have to vote on whether they believe
this is the best course of action.
The Justice Department went to court in August to oppose
AT&T's purchase of T-Mobile on antitrust grounds. A trial in
that case is due to begin on Feb. 13.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)