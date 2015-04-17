UPDATE 3-US FCC to open up valuable airwaves for tech and telecom companies

(Adds details on public notice and discount program)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. regulators on Friday
voted to open a swath of government-controlled airwaves for
commercial use by tech and telecom companies such as Verizon
Communications Inc and Google Inc as they seek
to meet growing data demands from new wireless devices.
The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously to
chalk out a process to allow companies free access to the
frequencies in the 3.5 gigahertz band.
Those airwaves' ability to carry heavy data across short
distances makes them particularly attractive to companies.
The plan to open up the frequencies can, for instance, help
boost the capacity of companies' existing wireless networks,
especially in densely populated locations or indoors. It could
even help wirelessly connect specific devices like thermostats
or washing machines to facilitate the "Internet of things."
Friday's vote will kick-start the process of setting up a
system for companies to begin using frequencies now dedicated to
military radars and other government operations, by sharing them
in places where commercial users would not interfere with
incumbent users.
The opening up of 3.5 GHz airwaves "is setting a new
paradigm for how spectrum sharing should work," chairman Tom
Wheeler said in remarks in Washington.
The plan would allow wireless providers and others to use
the airwaves without charge similarly to Wi-Fi, or to buy
licenses for short-term exclusive use in some areas if the
airwaves get crowded.
The FCC has been developing the system, known as the
Citizens Broadband Radio Service, since 2012 and has drawn
interest from various wireless Internet service and device
companies, including Verizon, Google, Qualcomm Inc and
Ericsson.
Trade groups such as the Telecommunications Industry
Association praised the move.
"The spectrum crunch remains very real and the FCC's action
represents significant progress towards opening more spectrum
for broadband," the TIA's chief executive Scott Belcher said in
a statement.
On Friday, the FCC also said it had voted to propose a
notice seeking public comment on competitive bidding practices
and rules in auctions of airwaves.
U.S. regulators have been working on plans to reform
government airwaves auction rules to prevent big companies from
tapping a discount program intended for small
businesses.
The FCC is gearing up to hold an auction early next year of
another set of airwaves belonging to broadcasters and
repackaging them to sell them to the wireless industry.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Christian Plumb and Jonathan Oatis)