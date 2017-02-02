FCC to vote on advanced U.S. broadcast TV standards

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 2 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission is moving forward to advance a new
broadcasting standard that would improve television picture
quality, allow better access to programs via mobile phones and
let broadcasters turn on a television set to send emergency
alerts.
Republican FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the commission will
vote Feb. 23 on whether to grant initial approval on a rule to
allow broadcasters to use the new standard on a voluntary basis.
Pai had been urging this move for months last year while
Democrats controlled the FCC.
"The FCC should enable innovation in the broadcasting
business," Pai said Thursday at FCC headquarters.
A non-profit industry committee including the broadcasting,
consumer electronics, cable, computer and motion picture
industries, has created a new standard dubbed ATSC 3.0 that
would allow for much more precise geolocating of television
signals, ultra-high definition picture quality and more
interactive programming.
The National Association of Broadcasters, which represents
Tegna Inc, Scripps Networks Interactive Inc,
Walt Disney Co, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
and others, along with the Consumer Technology Association and
America's Public Television Stations, petitioned the FCC in
April to approve the new standard.
The standard uses precision broadcasting - targeting
emergency or weather alerts on a street by street basis. The
system could allow broadcasters to "wake up" a receiver to
broadcast emergency alert information.
The FCC is proposing to require broadcasters to keep the
existing signals as they roll out advanced broadcasts. The
Advanced Televisions Systems Committee Inc, the nonprofit group
that develops voluntary standards for digital televisions,
earlier rolled out the ATSC 1.0 standard that current digital
broadcast televisions operate on.
Pai said in a blog post Thursday that the new internet
protocol-based system will "enable better audience measurement,
which in turn will make for higher-quality advertising - ads
relevant to you and that you actually might want to see."
A local TV station in the Washington, D.C. area, for
example, could broadcast separate newscasts for Maryland,
Virginia and Washington, D.C. residents.
The signals could allow for panoramic views of sports
programs, with multiple views of an event, broadcasters said in
the April petition. Users could pan, zoom or select different
angles.
The downside is the next generation signals will not work on
existing televisions. Users will need to buy new sets or
converter equipment to receive 3.0 service.
One issue is whether broadcasters will be able to pass on
the costs of advanced broadcast signals through higher
retransmissions fees.
AT&T Inc and others have said the system would lead to
higher retransmission costs.
Many nations are considering using the new standard. South
Korea adopted the ATSC 3.0 standard in 2016.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernard Orr)