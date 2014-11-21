U.S. court stays FCC order to disclose TV programming contracts

Nov 21 A U.S. federal appeals court has stayed the Federal Communications Commission's order requiring broadcast and cable companies to disclose programming contracts.

The FCC had asked media companies to disclose their contracts with pay-TV providers as it reviewed AT&T Inc's acquisition of DirecTV and Comcast Corp's merger with Time Warner Cable Inc.

Media companies including Time Warner, Walt Disney Co and CBS Corp had approached the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, saying the FCC's order would cause "irreparable harm" to their business.

The case is In Re: Emergency Motion For Stay Pending Judicial Review, U.S. Court Of Appeals For The District Of Columbia Circuit, No. USCA Case #14-1242