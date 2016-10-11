Comcast will pay $2.3 million to settle U.S. billing probe

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
WASHINGTON Oct 11 Comcast Corp, the largest U.S. cable company, will pay a $2.3 million fine to resolve a federal investigation into whether the company wrongfully charged cable TV customers for services and equipment they never authorized.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Tuesday it had received numerous complaints from consumers alleging Comcast added charges to their bills for unordered services including premium channels, set-top boxes and digital video recorders.
Comcast is paying the largest civil penalty assessed from a cable operator by the FCC and will implement a five-year compliance plan, the FCC said. Comcast did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.