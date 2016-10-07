U.S. FCC chair unveiling scaled back business data reforms

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
WASHINGTON Oct 7 U.S. Federal Communications Commission chairman Tom Wheeler will unveil on Friday a scaled back proposal to reform the $40 billion a year business data services market.
Wheeler proposed a sweeping reform plan in April and now may seek a final vote as early as later this month. Many businesses rely on the little special access lines to transmit large amounts of data quickly, for instance connecting banks to ATM machines or gasoline pump credit card readers. The lines are used by offices, retailers, banks, manufacturers, schools and hospitals to move large amounts of data. The market is an important business for companies like AT&T Inc, CenturyLink and Verizon Communications Inc. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: