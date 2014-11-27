Mexico's Slim to become main shareholder in Spain's FCC

MADRID Nov 27 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim will become the main investor in Spanish builder FCC after he reached a deal with the firm's owner Esther Koplowitz to take on all of her rights to acquire shares in a capital hike aimed at paying down debt.

In a statement to Spain's stock market regulator, FCC said Slim's Inmobiliaria Carso would hold a 25.634 percent stake in the company following the capital increase while Koplowitz will see her stake reduced to 22.433 percent from just above 50 percent now.

Both shareholders have also agreed not to sell 85 percent of their shares for a minimum of 4 years and they will each appoint four members to a 12-strong board. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)