公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 22日 星期二

Shares in FCC soar after Bill Gates takes 6 pct stake

MADRID Oct 22 Shares in Spanish constructor FCC opened up 13 percent on Tuesday to 17 euros ($23.3) after the company announced Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft , had become its second largest shareholder with a 6 percent stake.
