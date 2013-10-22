Shares in FCC soar after Bill Gates takes 6 pct stake

BRIEF-Nustar Energy enters into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services
* Nustar Energy L.P. announces entry into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services, Llc
MADRID Oct 22 Shares in Spanish constructor FCC opened up 13 percent on Tuesday to 17 euros ($23.3) after the company announced Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft , had become its second largest shareholder with a 6 percent stake.
* Nustar Energy L.P. announces entry into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services, Llc
April 11 U.S. pipeline operator NuStar Energy LP said on Tuesday it would buy privately held Navigator Energy Services LLC for about $1.48 billion, as it seeks to expand into the Permian basin.
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday