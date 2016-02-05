Spain's FCC shareholders agree to remove stake limit of 29.9 pct

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
MADRID Feb 5 Spain's FCC said on Friday its leading shareholders Esther Koplowitz and Mexico's Inversora Carso have agreed to remove a 29.9 percent limit on the stakes they can hold.
The move will clear the way for Carlos Slim, who currently holds 27.43 percent of the company, to cross the 30 percent threshold beyond which the Mexican can make a full takeover bid for the Spanish builder. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.