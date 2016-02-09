Spain's FCC says billionaire Slim could launch takeover bid

MADRID Feb 9 Spanish building and services
company FCC said on Tuesday Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim could launch a bid for the whole of the company if he
increases his stake at a rights issue in the next few weeks.
Slim and fellow shareholder Esther Koplowitz said last week
they had signed an agreement allowing them to take their stakes
in FCC beyond 29.9 percent as long as a planned capital increase
takes place before April 30.
FCC also said in its rights issue prospectus its 2015
earnings did not allow for the return of dividend payments,
which were stopped in 2012.
Slim's holding company Inversora Carso, is
currently FCC's main shareholder with a 27.43 percent stake,
closely followed by Esther Koplowitz, whose father founded the
firm 70 years ago, with 22.44 percent.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)