Spain's FCC says billionaire Slim could launch takeover bid

MADRID Feb 9 Spanish building and services company FCC said on Tuesday Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim could launch a bid for the whole of the company if he increases his stake at a rights issue in the next few weeks.

Slim and fellow shareholder Esther Koplowitz said last week they had signed an agreement allowing them to take their stakes in FCC beyond 29.9 percent as long as a planned capital increase takes place before April 30.

FCC also said in its rights issue prospectus its 2015 earnings did not allow for the return of dividend payments, which were stopped in 2012.

Slim's holding company Inversora Carso, is currently FCC's main shareholder with a 27.43 percent stake, closely followed by Esther Koplowitz, whose father founded the firm 70 years ago, with 22.44 percent. (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)