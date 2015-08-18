Carlos Slim wants Mexican Carlos Jarque as FCC CEO - report

MADRID Aug 18 Mexican magnate Carlos Slim, the
main shareholder of FCC, wants to appoint a senior
manager from America Movil as chief executive of the
Spanish construction firm, Spanish daily Cinco Dias said on
Tuesday.
Slim wants to replace Chief Executive Juan Bejar with Carlos
Jarque, 60, the head of international, corporate and
governmental affairs at America Movil, the newspaper reported,
citing "reliable sources".
If appointed, Mexican Jarque, described by Cinco Dias as "an
expert in economics and statistics", would be the first
foreigner to head up a large Spanish construction company.
Slim raised his stake in FCC to 25.6 percent stake via a
rights issue last year. Bejar signalled afterwards that he would
resign and is due to leave at the end of September. FCC said in
July it had hired a head hunters to find a replacement.
The appointment could be made at an "imminent" FCC board
meeting, said Cinco Dias.
No one was immediately available at FCC to comment on the
report.
