UPDATE 3-U.S. FCC approves new broadband service privacy rules

(Adds Comcast comment, details on AT&T deal)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Oct 27 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Thursday voted 3-2 to adopt new
privacy rules that will subject broadband internet service
providers to more stringent requirements than websites like
Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc or Alphabet Inc's
Google.
The rules will force companies like AT&T Inc, Verizon
Communications Inc and Comcast Corp to obtain
consumer consent before using certain user data for advertising
and internal marketing.
The final regulation is less restrictive than the initial
plan proposed by FCC chairman Tom Wheeler in March and closer to
rules imposed on websites by the Federal Trade Commission.
Republican commissioners said the rules unfairly give websites
the ability to harvest more data than service providers and
dominate digital advertising.
Wheeler said that by February he will propose rules that
could bar internet service providers from using mandatory
arbitration clauses to prevent consumers from going to court for
billing or other disputes.
The new rules are aimed at protecting sensitive personal
consumer data, and providers must get affirmative consent for
details like precise geo-location, financial information, health
information, children's information, web browsing history, app
usage history and communication content. For less sensitive
information, like email address or service tier information,
consumers will be able to opt out.
The FCC is also imposing new rules requiring disclosure of
data breaches and stronger transparency about information
collected.
Free Press policy counsel Gaurav Laroia said the action "on
privacy isn't perfect, but it takes tremendous strides forward.
It gives internet users far more control over how their personal
information may be used by AT&T, Comcast and other carriers."
AT&T senior vice president of federal regulators affairs
Joan Marsh said in a statement that new FCC rules depart from
the FTC rules governing websites "in significant and illogical
ways, most importantly in the treatment of web browsing and app
history data."
She said the approach will confuse consumers who see ads
generated by websites even after notification from service
providers that consent is required.
Some analysts said the rules could hinder AT&T's goal of
using data from its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time
Warner to enhance advertising.
Comcast in a statement criticized the FCC for a decision
"that unfortunately will likely do more harm than good for
consumers, competition, and innovation in the all-important
internet ecosystem."
The Internet & Television Association trade group said the
FCC adopting "a cobbled-together approach that abandons
principles of fair competition is profoundly disappointing.
Instead of creating a consistent and uniform approach to privacy
that consumers can easily understand, today's result speaks more
to regulatory opportunism than reasoned policy."
Several commissioners said the government should work to
better harmonize the FTC and FCC rules.
Senator Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, praised the
move. "These broadband privacy rules are the next logical step
since enshrining net neutrality in our telecommunications
playbook. These rules will ensure that as technology changes,
our core values do not - that consumers, not corporations, have
control over their personal information," he said in a
statement.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Meredith Mazzilli)