Spain's FCC says will no longer be selling Realia stake

MADRID Feb 5 Spain's FCC said on Thursday it would no longer be selling its 36.886 percent stake in property firm Realia as part of a policy of asset disposals, without providing any further explanation.

FCC's shareholder structure changed radically late last year with the entry of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim as the construction and service company's main shareholder with a 25.63 percent stake.

Hispania has made a takeover offer for Realia valuing the real estate group at around 151 million euros which is pending authorisation.

(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary)
