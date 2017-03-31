UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC to reverse rules on TV station purchases

(Adds potential for consolidation, background, Breakingviews
link)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission said on Thursday it would vote in
April to reverse a 2016 rule adopted by the Obama administration
that limits the number of television stations some companies can
buy.
Under rules adopted in 1985, broadcasters could partially
count some stations with weaker over-the-air signals against
ownership caps. The FCC under President Barack Obama said those
rules were outdated after the 2009 conversion to digital
broadcasting and revoked them in September.
The 2016 rule did not require any company to sell existing
stations but could bar new acquisitions.
Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc in September
challenged the FCC rule.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement the FCC was likely
to lose the legal challenge before the U.S. Court of Appeals. He
said he wanted to revoke the rule and "launch a comprehensive
review of the national ownership cap" later this year.
Current rules limit companies to owning stations serving no
more than 39 percent of U.S. television households, but the
Republican FCC could seek to eliminate or revise them.
The broad FCC ownership review could launch a new wave of
consolidation in the broadcast television industry, analysts and
companies said.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has approached rival
U.S. broadcaster Tribune Media Co to discuss a
potential combination, Reuters reported earlier this month,
citing sources, in a deal that would hinge on regulations being
relaxed.
Sinclair and Tribune opposed the decision to relax the rule
for certain stations last year. The FCC said in September it was
time to abolish the 32-year-old regulation because it "restores
meaning to the rule in today's marketplace where technological
change has eliminated the justification."
Restoring the previous rule would not be enough for Sinclair
and Tribune to merge, analysts said, noting that they would
either need to divest some stations or win additional regulatory
changes.
Tribune already is above the FCC cap, reaching 44 percent of
U.S. households, while Sinclair is at 38 percent, Jefferies LLC
analyst John Janedis said.
Sinclair Chief Executive Christopher Ripley said on an
earnings call last month the company expected "this new FCC to
tackle the ownership rules more broadly."
Another U.S. broadcaster, Tegna Inc, told investors
in February the company expected "a long overdue break in the
logjam on outdated TV ownership rules this year" that "will
likely allow both vertical and horizontal consolidation."
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Richard Chang)