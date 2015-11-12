UPDATE 1-Spain's FCC considers calling on shareholders for another $640 mln

* FCC says talks on refinancing debt at advanced stage
* Says potential cash call to be 400-600 mln euros
* Says would back capital hike at Cementos Portland unit
* No decision yet made on buying into Realia cash call
(Adds details on capital increase, debt refinancing talks)
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, Nov 12 Spanish services and construction
company FCC said on Thursday it might make another cash
call on shareholders to raise up to 600 million euros ($643
million) to repay debt and strengthen its balance sheet.
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim became FCC's largest
shareholder with a 25.6 percent stake at the end of last year
after buying more than 50 percent of a $1.3 billion rights issue
in a deal with the previous biggest shareholder, Esther
Koplowitz, daughter of the company's founder.
But the company has remained mired in debt and has struggled
to reshape its business amid still low infrastructure spending
in Spain. Its shares were down 3 percent at 6.837 euros by 1022
GMT, extending losses of around 40 percent so far this year.
In a bid to put the group on a firmer footing Slim's Mexican
colleague Carlos Jarque was appointed as the new chief executive
in August, while talks were opened with creditors to refinance
its so-called "tranche B" debt that it would now repay with the
proceeds of the new cash call.
Speaking on a conference call with analysts after the
release of third-quarter results, the company's head of finance
Victor Pastor said the talks were now at an advanced stage and
going well.
"We are maintaining a positive and dynamic conversation with
creditors. It is a permanent conversation so that we can cancel
this 'tranche B' and reach a more efficient capital structure,"
he said.
"It is an ongoing process, it is a priority objective for us
and the quantity (of the capital increase) could range between
400 and 600 million euros."
Pastor also said that FCC would subscribe to any cash call
at its subsidiary Cementos Portland in line with its
current 78 percent stake.
However, he said no decision had yet been made on whether to
buy into a capital increase at property firm Realia,
in which FCC holds a 37 percent stake. Realia is controlled by
Slim through FCC's stake and a 25 percent stake bought in March
by his own property group Inmobiliaria Carso.
The Mexican tycoon is widely expected to take control of the
firm after the cash call after he said earlier this week that he
would buy into it.
FCC posted on Thursday a net loss of 13.6 million euros in
the nine months to September, hit by a weak performance in its
domestic market which offset growth in its foreign business.
Core profit (EBITDA) rose 2 percent on the period to 593.4
million euros.
($1 = 0.9299 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)