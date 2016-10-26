U.S. FCC chairman wants more industry action on robocalls

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 26 A task force of more than 30
major technology and communication companies said they have made
progress but have not found a solution to eliminate "robocalls"
or automated, prerecorded phone calls, but a top U.S. regulator
urged faster action.
"We are not yet where we want to be," Federal
Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler said Wednesday at
a meeting of industry executives who have been working on the
issue since August. "We've not reached the goal. We need
solutions now."
The strike force said it would report back by early 2017
on strategies for blocking unwanted automated calls. But Wheeler
wants "commitments and timelines" to move up action.
AT&T Chief Executive Officer Randall Stephenson, who is
chairing the strike force, said the blue-ribbon group has "come
a long way in 60 days and we've got a long way to go - I fully
recognize that Mr. Chairman, he said. "There's no one part of
this ecosystem that's going to fix this. So it's going to take
everybody's cumulative efforts."
Wheeler wrote major companies in July urging them to take
new action to block robocalls, saying it was the top source of
consumer complaints at the FCC. Scam artists often times based
abroad try to appear to call from a bank or a government phone
to trick consumers into disclosing confidential financial or
account information.
Wheeler said he and Stephenson will bring the strike force
back together in six months to check in on the group's progress.
Google parent Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc,
Verizon Communications Inc and Comcast Corp are
among members of the "Robocall Strike Force" that joined the
task force that has met more than 100 times since August.
FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said more action is
needed. "There are no prizes for participation," she said.
The strike force hopes to implement Caller ID verification
standards to help block calls from spoofed phone numbers and
eventually create a "Do Not Originate" list that would block
spoofers from impersonating legitimate phone numbers from
governments, banks or others. It is also working on
authentication standards in a bid to try to ensure a phone call
is from the number that appears.
The task force ran a "Do Not Originate" with Internal
Revenue Service phone numbers that were often spoofed that
reduced robocall complaints by 90 percent.
The IRS phone numbers on the list had to be "receive only"
and had to be entered into a database, said Joan Marsh AT&T's
vice president for federal regulatory affairs. "There is no easy
way for any of this," this I adds a multiple pronged effort."
There are other technical issues about how to create and
manage the database of phone numbers and how carriers get access
to the database.
Carriers cannot block all mass automated calls or texts made
because of legitimate communications from schools, weather
alerts, utilities, political calls and others. Marsh said it is
tough to "get the bad ones" but not block calls people want.
Hiya Inc, a company that tracks unwanted calls, estimates
that U.S. mobile phones received 984 million robocalls in
September.
The FCC does not require robocall blocking and filtering but
has strongly encouraged phone service providers to offer those
services at no charge.
The strike force brought together carriers, device makers,
operating system developers, network designers and the
government.
Other companies taking part include Blackberry Ltd,
British Telecommunications Plc, Charter
Communications Inc, Frontier Communications Corp
, LG Electronics Inc, Microsoft Corp
, Nokia Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, Sirius XM Holdings Inc,
T-Mobile US Inc and U.S. Cellular Corp.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)