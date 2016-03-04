Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim to launch bid for all of Spain's FCC

MADRID, March 4 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim's holding company Inversora Carso said on
Friday it would launch a bid for all of Spanish builder FCC
at a price of 7.60 euros ($8.36) per share.
Inversora Carso said in statement to the Spanish market
regulator that it had increased its stake in the company to 36.6
percent after a 709.5-million-euro rights issue.
Under Spanish law, a shareholder that increases its stake in
a company above 30 percent is required to launch a full bid for
this company.
