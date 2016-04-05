Mexican tycoon Slim in control of Spain's FCC before takeover

MADRID, April 5 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim already has majority control of Spanish building and infrastructure company FCC before a full takeover bid is formalised, Spain's stock market regulator said on Tuesday.

The regulator attributed 53 percent of voting rights to Slim's holding company Inversora Carso, which in March increased its stake in FCC above a 30 percent legal threshold that required it to launch an offer.

In a statement, the regulator said because Slim had lent money to FCC's second-biggest shareholder Esther Koplowitz, who owns 22.5 percent of the shares, he had control of her voting rights.

Slim is now waiting for the regulator to authorise the takeover, whose offer price of 7.6 euros represented a 15 premium to FCC's share price at the time. (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Greg Mahlich)