Mexican tycoon Slim set to launch full bid for Spanish builder FCC - source

BRIEF-Check Point Software says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
MADRID Feb 4 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is set to launch a full takeover bid for Spanish building and infrastructures firm FCC after a planned rights issue due to soon be approved, a source familiar with the matter said.
Slim will not necessarily gain full ownership of the company because most shareholders are expected to buy into the rights issue - priced at 6 euros - while the subsequent bid, expected to be formulated at around 7 euros, may attract interest only from investors who bought shares below that level.
The source said the only obstacle for the move to take place was a shareholders pact that Slim signed with the daughter of the firm's founder that prevented any of the two from holding more than 29.99 percent of the capital.
The source said, however, that the pact would be revised ahead of the rights issue to pave the way for the operation.
"The relationship between the two shareholders is extremely fluid and the pact will undoubtedly be modified," said the source on condition of anonymity.
A spokesman for FCC and Carlos Slim's Grupo Carso declined to comment. It was not possible to contact any spokesperson for Esther Koplowitz. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.