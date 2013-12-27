Spanish builder FCC shares leap on reports of Soros stake buy

* Press reports say Soros follows Gates in FCC stake buy
* FCC still in refinancing talks on 5 bln euros debt
* Shares lead Spanish blue-chip gainers
By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, Dec 27 Shares in debt-laden Spanish
builder FCC rose by as much as 8.8 percent on Friday on
press reports that billionaire financier George Soros had bought
a 3 percent stake from the group's founding family.
This would be the second high-profile purchase in FCC by a
foreign investor this year after Microsoft founder Bill
Gates bought 6 percent in October.
FCC declined to comment. Soros Fund Management was not
reachable for comment.
Foreign investors have started to buy assets in Spain as
prices come down after a long recession and an international
bail-out of the banking system last year.
In the past few months, for example, Santander bank
has sold its real estate management business to U.S. private
equity group Apollo Global Management while Mexican investors
have taken stakes in meat processor Campofrio and
shipbuilder Barreras.
"The FCC buy is a long-term bet on a Spanish recovery," said
Jose Lizan, fund manager at Auriga Global Investors who does not
own FCC shares. "FCC was one of the worst hit by the crisis.
This is a case of investing to stay put for 6 or 7 years."
Loss-making FCC has cut staff, put assets like real estate
division Realia up for sale and made big writedowns on its
renewable energy business and its insolvent Austrian
construction company Alpine to cut debt.
FCC said the founding Koplowitz family sold 3.8 percent of
its controlling stake in FCC for 72 million euros ($98.59
million) to reduce personal debt, but maintained just over 50
percent of the company. FCC did not disclose the buyer.
The stock had not traded for two days because Spanish
markets were closed on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26 for Christmas
holidays. The shares jumped 8.8 percent on Friday morning to 17
euros. They later retraced and were up 3.1 percent by 1429 GMT,
leading Spain's blue-chip gainers.
Shares in FCC, exposed to some of the sectors worst hit by
Spain's economic downturn such as public works, real estate and
renewable energy, have lost around 80 percent of their value
since their 2007 peak at the height of the Spanish housing boom.
At the time of Bill Gates' investment in FCC, one senior
Madrid-based banker had questioned the wisdom of buying into a
company whose future is closely linked to its ability to tackle
huge borrowings. Net debt stood at 6.6 billion euros at
end-September - more than three times its market valuation.
"I'm surprised at that investment because there are smarter
ways to invest in FCC, through their debt for example, rather
than through the equity with the debt on the top," the banker
said.
FCC is in talks with 37 banks to refinance around 5 billion
euros of debt. The company has reached an agreement with the six
Spanish banks that hold the majority of the debt, a source close
to the talks said, but wants to continue talks in order to get
as many banks as possible on board. FCC declined to comment.
Under a new Spanish law passed earlier this year,
refinancing terms can be forced through if 75 percent of
syndicate banks agree terms with a borrower.
FCC last week said it had refinanced 381 million pounds
($625.85 million) of debt at its British waste management
company WRG until December 2017, one of the milestones in the
refinancing process.
Analysts welcomed the step as a move towards reaching the
agreement on the refinancing of the rest of the debt. They also
said net debt would still remain too high and cash flow would be
low given FCC's core businesses like building and services are
heavily exposed to Spain's weak economy.