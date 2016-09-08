FCC chair unveils revised set top box reform plan

Sept 8 The chair of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday he is unveiling a revised proposal to allow tens of millions of Americans to drop costly pay TV set-top boxes and get service through application-based software.

The plan, proposed in January, is aimed at breaking the cable industry's long grip on the $20 billion a year set-top box market and lowering prices for consumers. In recent months, the plan drew fierce opposition from TV and content providers, including AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. A vote by the five-member commission is expected on Sept. 29.

