FCC chair unveils revised set top box reform plan

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 The chair of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday he is unveiling a revised proposal to allow tens of millions of Americans to drop costly pay TV set-top boxes and get service through application-based software.
The plan, proposed in January, is aimed at breaking the cable industry's long grip on the $20 billion a year set-top box market and lowering prices for consumers. In recent months, the plan drew fierce opposition from TV and content providers, including AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. A vote by the five-member commission is expected on Sept. 29.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)