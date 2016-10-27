FCC will not say if agency will review AT&T purchase of Time Warner

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
WASHINGTON Oct 27 U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Thursday declined to say if he thinks the commission will review AT&T's proposed $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner Inc.
At a press conference, Wheeler called questions hypothetical, since nothing has been filed. Some analysts have suggested that since Time Warner only holds one broadcast license and some satellite licenses that the transaction could avoid a full-scale review by the FCC.
"We ought to see how things develop," Wheeler said, declining to say whether the FCC could still have a role if no licenses are transferred. AT&T has said the Justice Department will review the deal and that the FCC could review it. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.