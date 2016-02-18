UPDATE 2-FCC approves proposal to boost TV set-top box competition

(Adds details about rulemaking process, industry comments,
byline)
By Clarece Polke
WASHINGTON Feb 18 The Federal Communications
Commission approved on Thursday a proposal to let consumers swap
pricey cable boxes for cheaper devices and apps, a change that
would boost competition in the $20 billion television set-top
box market while delivering a blow to major cable companies.
The new rule, unveiled by FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler in
January, would allow customers to obtain video services from
providers such as Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and
Tivo, instead of cable, satellite and other television
providers such Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications
.
The proposal passed in a 3-2 vote, with three Democratic
commissioners including Wheeler in favor and two Republican
commissioners dissenting.
Wheeler said the proposal is the beginning of an
"information-gathering process" in which the FCC will allow
cable providers and other stakeholders a 60-day comment period.
If implemented, the industry would then have two years to comply
with the rule.
"Technology allows it, the industry at one point proposed
something similar to it and the consumers deserve a break and
the choice," Wheeler said at Thursday's FCC meeting.
The proposal has set off a frenzied lobbying battle pitting
a tech industry eager to tap into the lucrative market against
cable and TV companies, which could lose billions of dollars in
rental fees for set-top boxes. Many of those industry providers
spoke out against the measure after the vote Thursday.
"While consumers are embracing an apps-based approach that
offers a variety of content on more than 450 devices, the FCC
has chosen to go down a path that threatens the very competition
and innovation that has led to this vibrant marketplace," said
Bob Quinn, AT&T's senior vice president of federal
regulatory.
Stanton Dodge, general counsel of Dish Network Corp, said:
"It is really not clear to us that any new regulation is needed
to encourage innovation and in fact would actually hinder it."
The FCC says 99 percent of U.S. customers now must get their
boxes from their cable companies, and they pay on average $231 a
year to lease the devices.
The commission has said opening the set-top box market to
alternatives such as a smart TV or tablet would help lower
prices for consumers, noting that set-top box rental fees have
risen 185 percent since 1994.
The cable companies say the video marketplace is already
evolving as more customers replace traditional pay TV services
with streaming Internet video.
Underscoring the fierce industry battle and the FCC's
concerns, the agency on Tuesday abruptly canceled a Twitter town
hall where it was slated to detail the proposal and its impact
on minority and independent programmers.
An FCC spokeswoman said the Sunshine Act prohibits outside
parties from lobbying it on a pending item during the week
before a full commission vote, and said the town hall would be
rescheduled after the proposal was voted on by the commission
and released publicly.
The proposed rule would require cable and satellite
providers to give alternative device makers - their eventual
competitors - access to cable and satellite programming.
While that is currently possible, cable and satellite
companies often impose restrictions on third-party device
makers, resulting in a virtual lockup of the market.
(Editing by Soyoung Kim, Steve Orlofsky and Leslie Adler)