US FCC suspends flexible pricing on coveted broadband lines

* FCC says special access rules are not working
* Agency votes 3-2 to temporarily suspend rules
* Will initiate mandatory data request
* Verizon, AT&T say suspension premature
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Aug 23 U.S. regulators have
temporarily suspended pricing flexibility rules for
high-capacity broadband lines, raising hopes for companies that
say Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc have
overcharged them billions of dollars for access to the lines in
recent years.
High-capacity, "special access" lines securely send large
quantities of data to networks every time you send an email,
withdraw money from an ATM, make a wireless call or even swipe a
credit card. Though widely used, ownership of the lines lies
largely in the hands of just a few large telephone companies,
prompting 1999 rules from the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission that regulate the price charged for using the lines.
The agency said its mechanism for gauging competition to
grant petitions for pricing flexibility in the special access
market is inaccurate, and it would not consider future petitions
until more data is available to remedy the flawed system.
The decision comes after years of complaints from
telecommunications companies that rent private, special access
lines for services such as connecting their wireless broadcast
towers to the Internet. Special access lines are also used by
hospitals, government agencies as well as corporations.
"This action will at least prevent these continually rising,
now exorbitant prices, from rising even further while the
Commission evaluates this market failure," said Maura Corbett,
executive director of the NoChokePoints coalition, which
represents entities that rely on special access lines, including
Sprint Nextel Corp, Clearwire Corp and US
Cellular Corp.
The FCC said in an order released late Wednesday that it
would initiate a mandatory data request within 60 days to help
it better understand the competitive landscape of the special
access market, worth about $12 billion annually, before deciding
how to revamp its pricing rules.
Verizon and AT&T both welcomed the data request but said the
suspension of the rules was premature.
"While today's Order acknowledges that the current rules
fail to capture the full extent of existing competition, the
FCC, before taking any action, should have collected the data it
repeatedly has said it needs to evaluate the marketplace," said
Donna Epps, Verizon's vice president for federal regulatory
affairs.
Bob Quinn, AT&T's senior vice president for federal
regulation, argued against what he saw as a move "to further
regulate yesterday's technology" as the industry is shifting
from special access to faster fiber-based IP networks.
The temporary suspension was decided in a 3-2 vote of the
FCC last week, but made public on Wednesday. Republicans
commissioners balked at what they also saw as jumping the gun.
"The majority chose to lay its procedural path backwards.
Due to such glaring deficiencies, I have no choice but to
respectfully cast a dissenting vote," Republican Commissioner
Robert McDowell said in a statement.
"In short, the Commission has reversed the steps that a
data-driven agency should take," fellow Republican Commissioner
Ajit Pai said.
The suspension will not affect pricing arrangements already
in effect. The agency said it has approved six requests for
pricing flexibility since 2008.