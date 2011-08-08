RLPC-Bids due Monday for Bain's sale of FCI unit -sources

LONDON Aug 8 Bain Capital's $1 billion sale of a unit of French electrical connectors maker FCI is gathering pace, with final bids due on Monday, sources familiar with the matter said.

Those in the process include Astorg Partners, Axa Private Equity and Asia-based Unitas Capital, the sources said. Blackstone , Carlyle Group and TPG have also been signalled as potential buyers.

The deal will be financed through a leveraged buyout, with banks associated to sponsors including Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, ING, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Canada, the sources said.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co was touted as a favourite potential buyer but dropped out of the bidding process a few weeks ago, the sources added.

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are running the sales process. Final bids are due Monday with an outcome expected this week.

The microconnections division of FCI, which makes micro circuits used in devices such as smartcards, makes around two thirds of its 200 million euros ($280 million) annual revenue from Asia, according to FCI's website.

Bain capital bought state-owned French nuclear reactor maker Areva's FCI connectors business in 2005 for over 1 billion euros, including 800 million euros of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Bain declined to comment, while FCI was unavailable to comment. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Editing by Will Waterman)