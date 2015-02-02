版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 2日 星期一

MOVES-F&C Investments appoints Alex Howe sales director in UK wholesale team

Feb 2 Asset management company F&C Investments, a unit of BMO Asset Management, appointed Alex Howe sales director in its UK wholesale team.

Howe joins from Schroders Plc, where he was a part of the UK asset manager sales team, F&C said. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
