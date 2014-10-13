MOVES-BMO's F&C Investments hires Georg Kyd-Rebenburg from AllianceBernstein

Oct 13 Asset manager F&C Investments said it hired Georg Kyd-Rebenburg from AllianceBernstein to head its European wholesale distribution and increase its continental Europe coverage.

Kyd-Rebenburg's appointment is effective Monday and he will be based in its Munich office, said F&C, which is a part of BMO Financial Group's BMO Global Asset Management.

Kyd-Rebenburg has almost 30 years' experience and has been with AllianceBernstein since 1996, latterly as its country head for Germany and Austria, responsible for wholesale distribution.

At F&C he will play a key role in its continental European distribution strategy and will lead the drive to expand its wholesale presence, the asset manager said in a statement.

He will report to Mandy Mannix, head of client service and distribution, F&C said. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)