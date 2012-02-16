U.S. senators seek clarity on foreign bribery law

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 16 Two Democratic senators
urged the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday to explain what it
considers a bribe of a foreign official, saying the lack of
clarity has led companies to devote disproportionate resources
to complying with the law.
Senator Chris Coons of Delaware and Senator Amy Klobuchar of
Minnesota asked Attorney General Eric Holder to clarify how the
Justice Department interprets the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
(FCPA), which bars bribes to foreign officials, and under what
circumstances it would pursue a bribery case.
The U.S. government has stepped up enforcement of the FCPA,
extracting $1.8 billion in sanctions from 23 companies in 2010,
according to an industry blog called the FCPA Blog.
The letter comes as law enforcement officials are pursuing
several high-profile investigations, including one into whether
Avon Products used bribes to win the first-ever license
given by China to a Western company to sell products
door-to-door.
The SEC is also looking into Wynn Resorts' $135
million donation to the University of Macau and its gaming
licenses in the Chinese gambling hub.
In a letter to Holder, the senators asked the government to
outline the benefits granted to companies that self-report a
violation and cooperate with an investigation and to explain
what it considered an adequate compliance program.
"It has become apparent that too many companies are devoting
a disproportionate amount of resources to FCPA compliance and
internal investigations," the senators said in the letter.
In the past year business groups, led by the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce, have campaigned to amend the 1970s-era law. Coons and
Klobuchar have previously expressed support for legislative
changes.
In recent months courts have also pushed back on the
government's prosecutions under the law, dismissing one case in
Texas before it went to a jury, and throwing out another
conviction in California.
The Justice Department has said it would not support any
legislation to change the law, but Lanny Breuer, who heads the
department's criminal division, promised in a November speech
the agency would soon offer "detailed new guidance" on the
criminal and civil enforcement provisions of the law.
That guidance is expected to come in the form of updates to
a document called the "Lay-Person's Guide to the FCPA."