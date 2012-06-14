Watts Water sues law firm over FCPA inquiry

* Watts sues law firm Sidley Austin
* Says firm failed to flag risks in acquisition
* Watts paid $3.7 million to resolve bribery case
By Aruna Viswanatha and Nate Raymond
WASHINGTON, June 14 Watts Water Technologies
Inc, a public company that settled a U.S. foreign bribery case
last year, sued its law firm and said the sanctions were a
direct result of the firm's legal mistakes.
The lawsuit, filed on June 6 and provided to Reuters on
Thursday, is one of the first malpractice lawsuits involving one
of the hottest areas for government enforcement, the Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act.
Lawyers at Sidley Austin vetted a Chinese acquisition for
Watts in 2005, but failed to inform the company about potential
corruption issues even though their review had uncovered a
suspicious document, according to the lawsuit.
Last October Watts agreed to pay $3.7 million in
sanctions to resolve allegations from the Securities and
Exchange Commission that sales staff from that acquisition paid
bribes to government officials in China to influence how they
awarded certain contracts, in violation of the FCPA.
The 1970s era law, which bars bribes to officials of foreign
governments, has ensnared some of the largest U.S. companies,
from Wal-Mart to Avon Products, forcing them to
conduct investigations with legal tabs that run into the
hundreds of millions of dollars.
The Chamber of Commerce and other business groups have led a
campaign to amend the law and scale back its enforcement,
arguing a lack of clarity in the law has had a chilling effect
on business.
The new lawsuit could add fuel to their campaign, since it
involves a scenario wherein a company was forced to pay millions
to settle a case involving conduct that even a top-tier law firm
did not detect.
Under the law, companies are responsible not just for the
conduct of their own overseas employees, but also potentially
liable for the conduct of companies they later acquire.
When the SEC charged General Electric in 2010, for
example, over allegations that two companies it acquired paid
kickbacks under the U.N. oil-for-food program in Iraq, the head
of the agency's FCPA unit said: "corporate acquisitions do not
provide GE immunity from FCPA enforcement."
"It's a key area of exposure and concern. That's why
companies do hire competent FCPA counsel to supplement what
transactional M&A lawyers are doing," said Michael Koehler, a
professor at Butler University who studies the anti-bribery law.
The Massachusetts-based Watts, which makes water valves and
has around $1 billion in annual sales, is seeking through its
lawsuit damages of at least $100,000 and legal fees.
A lawyer for Watts declined to comment. A spokeswoman for
Sidley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
WRITTEN "KICKBACK" POLICY
In 2004 Watts considered buying a Chinese company called
Changsha Valve Works in order to bid on contracts in the Chinese
infrastructure market and told Sidley to vet the legal risks of
the acquisition, according to the lawsuit, filed in state court
in Washington.
In the course of the due diligence, for which Sidley billed
the company $200,000, Sidley uncovered a document that detailed
the company's written policy of paying kickbacks to Chinese
government officials in order to secure government contracts,
the lawsuit said.
Sidley did not flag that document for Watts, it said.
Watts agreed to buy the company for $9 million in late 2005,
but said it wouldn't have moved forward on the deal if it had
known about the kickback policy.
In 2009 potential FCPA violations based on the kickback
policy came the attention of Watts' management, and Watts hired
another law firm, Paul Hastings, to conduct an investigation.
Sidley turned over its original due diligence files to that
investigation, and in them was that kickback policy, the
complaint said.
Paul Hastings also interviewed the Sidley lawyer, Zhengyu
Tang, who admitted the policy was a "red flag" that potentially
should have been disclosed, according to the lawsuit.
A spokesman for Paul Hastings declined comment. Tang did not
immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.