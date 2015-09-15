INTL FCStone president to step down

CHICAGO, Sept 15 INTL FCStone Inc's president will give up his position next month and retire from the company at the end of next year, the futures broker said on Tuesday.

Sean O'Connor, who has been FCStone's chief executive officer since 2002, will replace Scott Branch as president on Oct. 1, according to a statement.

However, Branch will remain an FCStone employee until Dec. 31, 2016, "continuing to fulfill his current day-to-day responsibilities in order to ensure a smooth transition," the statement said.

Branch, who was 52 in January, has been president since May 2013. O'Connor is 53.

The changes are "part of a planned transition" to allow Branch to retire next year, according to the statement.

FCStone will not make a "material amendment" to O'Connor's compensation package because of the appointment, according to a regulatory filing.

A company spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

Branch will remain on FCStone's board and "continue to hold himself available for appointment as a director" through at least 2020, the company's statement said.

FCStone also named Xuong Nguyen as its new chief operating officer and Tricia Harrod as chief risk officer, starting next month. Nguyen currently is executive vice president of the futures commission merchant division of an FCStone subsidiary, and Harrod is the company's global head of risk. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)