INTL FCStone to add TRX Futures to its buying spree

* Purchase will boost presence in EU coffee, cocoa
* FCStone buying unit from privately held Neumann Gruppe
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S.-based brokerage
INTL FCStone Inc said on Thursday it will buy TRX
Futures Ltd from Neumann Gruppe, increasing its presence in
coffee and cocoa futures and adding to its growing list of
recent purchases.
"There's a large contingency of importers and roasters in
the whole European region, so we're going to service them from
London with this team," Oscar Schaps, INTL FCStone's managing
director of global soft commodities, told Reuters.
TRX is a London-based brokerage and clearing firm primarily
for coffee and cocoa clients, as well as energy and financial
products. Neumann is one of the biggest privately held coffee
companies.
"We would definitely want them to continue working with us,"
Schaps said, referring to Neumann.
INTL Holding (UK) Ltd, a subsidiary of INTL FCStone, signed
an agreement to acquire TRX Futures, pending Financial Services
Authority approval, the company said. Financial terms and
closing date of the deal were not disclosed.
Schaps, who spoke from his office in Miami, said the
acquisition will give FCStone more tools for its clients to
hedge on the coffee, cocoa, cotton and sugar futures and options
markets. TRX is a clearing member of NYSE.Liffe and ICE Futures
Europe, according to the company's website.
"Our customers are from the tree to the cup around the
world, people who are producing, exporting, importing, roasting
coffee," he said.
FCStone was created through the 2009 merger between
International Assets Holding Corp and FCStone Group, and has
grown aggressively through a series of large acquisitions
recently.
In 2010, the futures commission merchant bought Hencorp
Capital, a futures and options house for coffee, cocoa and
sugar. Last April, FCStone purchased the UK-based broker Ambrian
Commodities and in November, it bought the UK metals unit of its
rival broker MF Global Holdings following its sudden collapse a
few weeks earlier.