UPDATE 2-Freeport-McMoRan Chairman James Moffett to step down

* Moffett to quit Freeport's board
* Gerald Ford appointed non-executive chairman
* Shares fall 7.5 pct
Dec 28 Freeport-McMoRan Inc co-founder
James Moffett will step down as chairman and quit its board,
months after the miner added two new directors under pressure
from billionaire investor Carl Icahn.
Freeport said Moffett, who had been appointed chairman
emeritus, would be a consultant to its board and advise the
company on its Indonesia operations, including Grasberg.
Moffett was instrumental in the discovery and development of
Grasberg, one of the world's biggest gold and copper deposits.
The company's shares fell 7.5 percent to $7.00 in morning
trading.
Moffett stepping down probably has more to do with a health
problem rather than pressure from Icahn, Bradford Research
analyst Charles Bradford told Reuters.
Icahn, who owned 8.8 percent stake in Freeport as of Sept.
22, has criticized the miner's spending, capital structure and
executive compensation at a time when the company is struggling
with weak commodity prices.
Icahn and Freeport reached an agreement in October, putting
"restrictions" on the activist investor seeking the removal of
any board members.
The company said then that it would shrink the size of its
board from 16 to nine members, and separate its oil and gas
business from its mining operations.
Freeport also said on Monday that it appointed Gerald Ford
non-executive chairman, effective Dec. 31. Ford has been the
company's lead independent director since 2013.
Freeport entered the oil and gas business in 2013 with the
acquisitions of Plains Exploration and McMoRan Exploration for
$9 billion. The move raised eyebrows because Moffett was also
McMoRan's largest individual shareholder and its chief
executive.
In his new role, Moffett will receive an annual consulting
fee of $1.5 million, Freeport said in a regulatory filing.
Moffett's departure comes a couple of months after Freeport
scrapped its unusual "Office of the Chairman" structure.
The "office", which comprised Moffett, Chief Executive
Richard Adkerson and the company's oil and gas business
President James Flores, was seen as drowning out the voice of
the lead independent director.
