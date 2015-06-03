Freeport may sell less than 20 pct of oil, gas unit in IPO

June 3 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, which is
exploring a public offer for a stake in its oil and gas
business, will likely sell off less than 20 percent of the unit,
Freeport Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk said on
Wednesday.
Freeport said in April it was mulling an initial public
offering for a minority stake in the unit to raise funds for
project development, but did not say how much it planned to
sell.
Keeping 80 percent of the unit gives Freeport some tax
advantages, Quirk told a Deutsche Bank AG conference in Chicago.
Freeport, the biggest U.S.-based copper miner, expects to
make a decision on the IPO in the Fall.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver. Editing by Andre
Grenon)