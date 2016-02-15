Freeport to sell 13 pct stake in Morenci mine for $1 bln in cash

BRIEF-CARNIVAL CORP SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE
Feb 15 Freeport-McMoRan said it would sell a 13 percent stake in its Morenci joint venture to Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd, Japan's second-biggest copper producer, for $1 billion in cash.
Freeport, the U.S. mining and oil group, said it expects to record a gain of about $550 million on the transaction and expects it to close in mid-2016.
The deal will take Sumitomo's share in the Arizona based open-pit copper mining complex to 28 percent from 15 percent. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
Jan 19 Gulf investment firm Investcorp Bank BSC said Nelson Ramos joined the company's alternative investment solutions group in New York as co-portfolio manager of the alternative risk premia portfolios and deputy head of cross asset investments.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Canadian oil and gas company MEG Energy is testing the capacity for oil-related loans with a US$1.235bn deal that will be used to refinance debt and is part of an overall capital restructuring.