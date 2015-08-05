UPDATE 1-Freeport-McMoRan cuts capital budget for oil, gas operations

(Adds details, shares)
Aug 5 Diversified U.S. miner and energy producer
Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it would cut its budget for
oil and gas operations and defer investments in several
long-term projects.
The company also said it was reviewing its plans for global
copper and molybdenum operations, due to weak commodity prices.
Shares of the company rose 3.7 percent to $11.45 in
premarket trading.
Freeport's stock has lost more than half its value this year
on concerns about its heavy debt load and a slide in prices of
copper - a metal often regarded as a benchmark of global
industrial demand.
The company had $20.9 billion in debt and $466 million in
cash as of June-end.
Freeport cut its 2016 and 2017 capital budget for its oil
and gas operations by 31 percent to $2 billion per year.
The miner also said it would continue to look for partners
for its mining and oil and gas properties.
The company last month reported an unexpectedly strong
adjusted profit, as sales of metals and oil it produces rose.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)